TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest – No Jed Wallace; Thommo and Mahoney return

MILLWALL host Nottingham Forest in their Championship clash at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions are seven points off sixth, and one point off a resurgent Forest.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett brings back in Bartosz Bialkowski for George Long.

Murray Wallace returns for Alex Pearce and George Evans replaces George Saville.

Ben Thompson and Connor Mahoney are on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchison, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Evans; Ojo; Bradshaw, Afobe.

Subs: Long, Kieftenbeld, Thompson, Smith, Bennett, Mahoney, Burey.