Bolton Wanderers aiming to sign out-of-favour Millwall forward as report say bid lodged

MILLWALL forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is being linked with a January move to Bolton Wanderers.

Bodvarsson, 29, is available for transfer this month and according to The Bolton News the League One club have made an offer to loan the Iceland international until the end of the season.

The report says the clubs are in talks over a salary.

Bodvarsson scored his first goal in more than a year in Iceland’s 1-1 friendly draw against Uganda this week.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was asked about his side’s transfer activity this month.

“One we have made an offer for, it has been in for 24 hours now and we haven’t heard anything back,” he said. “I am taking it as good news because the first one was rejected out of sight. No news is good news and hopefully they are having a good think about it.

“The second one, he’s away on international camp at the moment and we’re trying our best to get it done. It is complicated because he is on a pretty big salary with his parent club.

“Do I think they will be done this weekend? No. Next? Maybe. Hopefully.

