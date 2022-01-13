Millwall defender steps up into Football League as he links up with former Lions boss

DAN Moss has made the step-up from National League football to the Football League after joining Leyton Orient on loan until the end of the season.

Moss, 21, was recalled from his spell with Yeovil Town and will now link up with former Lions boss Kenny Jacket and Millwall under-23 team-mate Alex Mitchell at the League Two club.

Right-back Moss made 23 appearances for the Glovers this season, the last their 2-1 defeat to Southend on Tuesday.

“I’m buzzing to be here at Leyton Orient,” Moss said on their official website. “It’s all come about pretty quickly from when I was playing against Southend for Yeovil, but I am really excited to get going.

“The football that I played at Yeovil was different to under-23’s football. But with the amount of preparation I had done, I felt that I was ready to have made that step into senior football in the National League.

“I spoke with Alex Mitchell a few times before I’d signed for the club and he had nothing but good things to say, so it was a no-brainer for me to sign here in the end.’

“Personally, I want to establish myself to be a first team player here. I want to start as many games as possible and help the team however I can.

“As a team, the aim is clear. We want to be in the play-off places and push for promotion into League One.”

Orient, who are four points off the play-offs, next play at home to Port Vale on January 22.

