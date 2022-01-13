Millwall’s Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scores for first time in over a year as Iceland draw friendly

JON Dadi Bodvarsson scored for the first time in more than a year in Iceland’s 1-1 friendly draw against Uganda on Wednesday evening.

Bodvarsson, 29, netted the opener in the sixth minute, his first goal in 33 games for club or country. His last goal was in a 1-1 draw against QPR on December 8, 2020.

Patrick Kaddu equalised from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

Bodvarsson played 64 minutes. The forward has featured only once for Millwall this season, as a 72nd-minute substitute in the FL Cup against Cambridge United last August.