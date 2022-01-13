Millwall boss on Jed Wallace-Forest latest – plus bids for Derby and Fortuna Sittard midfielders

MILLWALL and Nottingham Forest had reached a stalemate over Jed Wallace early this week – with Lions boss Gary Rowett revealing their Championship rivals were not “anywhere near” matching the club’s valuation of the attacker.

Wallace, 27, has been part of preparations to face Forest at The Den on Saturday, though he is still a doubt as a quad injury is taking longer than expected to clear up.

Forest have had two bids rejected for Wallace and a report from Nottingham this week claimed they were preparing a third.

But when the NewsAtDen spoke to Rowett on Tuesday there had been no further developments around any potential deal for a week.

Millwall offered Wallace a new contract last summer but that remains unsigned and his terms are due to run out at the end of June.

There are several Championship clubs interested in moving for Wallace in this window. Besiktas also want to secure Wallace on a pre-contract deal that would see him move to the Turkish top flight in the summer.

NewsAtDen asked Rowett this week if it was more likely Wallace would move on in this window.

“I can’t speculate on any of those things,” Rowett said. “I’ve been quite clear on our stance, we don’t want to lose Jed but from a business aspect I understand for the club it’s not ideal if he goes for nothing in the summer.

“But if he helps us get in the top six the last four months of the season then that’s what happens.

“Nothing’s changed, really, on that in the last week. We haven’t had an offer that’s anywhere near the club’s valuation and that’s always the first step to any deal. Every player has a value.

“But nothing’s changed as far as I’m concerned.”

Meanwhile, Millwall have bid for attacking midfielders Louie Sibley, 20, from Derby and Zian Flemming, 23, who plays for Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch top flight.

Rowett preferred not to comment directly on that interest, but said: “We’ve made bids for good players because we want to try to strengthen anyway regardless of what happens with our own squad.

“As often happens those bids come out [in the press] in different ways, whether it’s clubs, agents, whatever it is.

“There’s no point speculating on offers we’ve made. That’s between the clubs and we’d always try to respect it and keep it to ourselves.

“You’re always looking to balance the squad out with any of those options.”

