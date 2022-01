MILLWALL have agreed a new deal with forward Tom Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, 29, was in the last six months of his contract after the Lions activated an extension last season.

Former Walsall and Barnsley striker Bradshaw has hit form recently, scoring his seven goals this campaign in his last 11 games.

Bradshaw joined from the Tykes in the summer of 2018 and has scored 21 goals in 108 appearances for the Lions.

Image: Millwall FC