Millwall ramp up January transfer efforts as they brace for potential departure of Jed Wallace

MILLWALL have made bids for Derby County’s Louie Sibley and Fortuna Sittard’s Zian Flemming as they prepare for the potential departure of Jed Wallace this month.

The Lions wanted to reinforce their attack anyway in January and have identified attacking midfielders Sibley, 20, and Flemming, 23.

Millwall have seen Sibley’s talent up close after he scored a hat-trick in Derby’s 3-2 win at The Den in June 2020. He has played 14 times this season, scoring once, his last appearance as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at The Den last November.

Sibley is contracted to the Rams until 2024.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney said last week bids had been rejected for players, without naming who they were.

“There have been bids for players, I know that,” Rooney said. “Those bids have been turned away because they are absolutely ridiculous bids.”

Derby have been in administration since September.

Flemming has scored three goals in 13 appearances this season for the Dutch top-flight side after 12 goals in 33 games in 2020-21 following a move from PEC Zwolle.

Flemming came through the youth system at Ajax and is also contracted until 2024.

A source spoken to by NewsAtDen this week felt Nottingham Forest were in a strong position to land Wallace this month.

Steve Cooper has revived their fortunes, bringing them from the bottom of the table to play-off contention. Millwall host Forest at The Den this weekend.

However, Forest are not the only Championship club eyeing a move for Wallace and the attacker is under no pressure to make a decision.

Besiktas are also interested in a pre-contract deal that would see Wallace move to the Turkish Super Lig in the summer.

