Millwall to assess midfielder ahead of Nottingham Forest after injury against Crystal Palace

MILLWALL will assess George Saville early this week after the midfielder was forced off against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Saville appeared to be struggling after half-time and was replaced with Maikel Kieftenbeld in the 50th minute.

The Eagles had just cancelled out Benik Afobe’s goal through Michael Olise’s drive, before Olise provided the winner in the 58th minute for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“I think he got a little whack in the back late on in the first half,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett explained. The only challenge we had was we probably should have made a better call at half-time because of course it meant we had to use a substitution after two or three minutes.

“You could see he probably wasn’t moving right for the first goal when he has to try to get across to help Scotty [Malone].

“We’ll assess him over the next 48 hours and see what the issue is. But I think it was an injury to his neck, back.”

