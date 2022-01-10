Player ratings: Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Benik Afobe gave Millwall a 1-0 lead at half-time but Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored after the break to send the Eagles into the fourth round against Hartlepool United.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Patrick Vieira’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

