Millwall’s Gary Rowett asked for comment on report linking Matt Smith with Wigan Athletic move

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said there is “nothing as far as I’m aware” in the speculation linking Matt Smith with a move to Wigan Athletic.

A newspaper report last week claimed Smith, 32, was set to sign for the League One side.

Smith has made 25 appearances this season but just seven of them have been starts. He has scored twice.

The Lions want to add another attacker to their squad in January which could further limit Smith’s involvement. The centre-forward is in the final six months of his contract.

Rowett was asked after the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday if he could shed any light on the story.

“Not really. I’ve heard people talking about it, at other clubs which seems a little bit bizarre,” Rowett said.

“There’s nothing as far as I’m aware in that story.”

Millwall are back in league action next weekend against Nottingham Forest, who are trying to sign Jed Wallace.

Rowett said there are “positives” going into the second half of the Championship campaign as they aim to try to revive their top-six chances.

Rowett added: “You’re always assessing your team, we’ve assessed our team over a long period now. [Saturday] was quite symptomatic of us, we’ve shown for vast parts of the game that we can compete with teams with more quality, with teams in different divisions above us.

“What we’ve got to do is try our best to not make those defensive mistakes that we’ve made. We did the same thing last week against Bristol to deny us the chance to get three points.

“That’s something that certainly in the second half of the season we’ll be looking to try to rectify and work incredibly hard to not make those mistakes.

“There are an awful lot of positives going into the league campaign.”

