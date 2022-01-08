‘No reason as it stands’ why Millwall’s Jed Wallace won’t be available against suitors Forest

GARY Rowett said there is currently “no reason ” why Jed Wallace shouldn’t be available to face Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Wallace missed Millwall’s 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup at The Den on Saturday.

Wallace only returned to training last week after being out since December 11 with a quad injury.

Forest want to sign Wallace in this transfer window, with Nottingham Live reporting this weekend that the Midlands club have made a third bid for him, £1.5million plus add-on clauses.

Murray Wallace also missed the defeat against Patrick Vieira’s side.

“Murray Wallace’s wife went into labour yesterday,” Rowett said. “As far as I know at the moment they’re still awaiting news. I just felt that was a scenario where he had to make sure that was his priority.

“So of course we knew that he might be unavailable.

“Jed’s only trained for a couple of days, I didn’t think he had had enough training or looked quite fit enough to affect this game.

“We’ll give him a little bit more time next week to make sure he’s available for Forest.

“But as we stand at the moment there is no reason why he wouldn’t be available for that game.”

Image: Millwall FC