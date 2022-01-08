REPORT: Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

By Jake Sanders at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round as Crystal Palace came from behind in a feisty south London affair in front of a sold-out Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions have beaten Premier League opposition such as Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester, and Everton in football’s oldest competition in recent years, but were unable to add Palace to that list despite Benik Afobe’s first-half opener.

Patrick Vieira’s side came out after the break a completely different side and won the game thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Match action

Roared on in a ferocious atmosphere, Millwall made a predictably fast start and went close twice in the early exchanges. First, Scott Malone struck the crossbar from a corner inside the opening 90 seconds before Afobe fired over when leaning back from Tom Bradshaw’s cut-back.

But Afobe would not pass up the next chance that came his way. On 18 minutes, Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland got himself into a complete mess when under pressure from Afobe and Bradshaw, allowing the on-loan Stoke striker to tap home into an empty net after failing to clear his lines.

The visitors looked to respond and almost did, but George Long, making his first appearance since September, was perfectly placed to palm Jeffrey Schlupp’s long-range effort away from danger before Conor Gallagher’s rasping effort whistled past the far post 10 minutes before the interval.

Palace had hardly laid a glove on the Lions inside the opening period but made a lightning start after the break and were level within 60 seconds. Gallagher found Olise on the right, and he cut inside before sending an unstoppable curling effort into the far corner.

Olise almost repeated the feat moments later, but fortunately for Millwall, this time, his effort came back off the inside of the post before Maikel Kieftenbeld, who had just replaced the injured George Saville, cleared the danger.

The Palace onslaught continued, though, and they went ahead just before the hour-mark. Olise was once again the provider, twisting Jake Cooper inside-out before crossing for Mateta, who was all alone to head past Long.

Millwall didn’t give up hope of forcing extra-time, although Mason Bennett, one of five substitutes, which included a debut for 19-year-old Nana Boateng, was unable to beat Butland with one of the few second-half chances the Lions had.

Millwall pressed late on. Butland should have been beaten three minutes from time when Billy Mitchell sent over a teasing cross from the right, but neither of Cooper nor Boateng were able to apply the finishing touch.

Another substitute, Matt Smith, had the final chance of a pulsating final quarter to force extra-time, but he headed straight at Butland from Bennett’s cross.

Talking points

Bradshaw/Afobe partnership continues to thrive

It’s been a long time since Millwall had two strikers both playing at the top of their game, but they’ve got exactly that with Bradshaw and Afobe right now.

Bradshaw came into the game having scored five goals in five consecutive games and while he couldn’t match Lee Gregory’s run from six years ago, his pressing, alongside Afobe, allowed the latter to score his sixth of the season to break the deadlock following Butland’s early howler.

The pair have now got 13 goals between them in league and cup this season and are stepping up to the plate in the absence of Jed Wallace.

No famous FA Cup afternoon this time

Whenever Millwall are paired with a Premier League side in this competition, it presents an opportunity to make history. And when Afobe fired the Lions into the lead, it had the makings of another memorable afternoon in South Bermondsey.

In the opening period, Vieira’s Palace looked totally shell-shocked and could only watch on as Millwall did what they do best in the FA Cup.

But on this occasion, there wasn’t the heroic defensive display like against Leicester or the added-time drama of Murray Wallace’s winner against Everton three years ago.

Regardless, it was still a superb effort from Rowett’s men, with Premier League class eventually prevailing.

Covid-19 and injuries have silver lining

There was a second Millwall debut in two weeks for a teenager when Boateng came on. Zak Lovelace remained on the bench this time but the Lions’ recent problems have given the youngsters a chance.

They should benefit from being in these types of atmospheres. They might not get many more chances this season if Gary Rowett can strengthen his squad to his liking.

But, against a local rival for young talent, the presence of Boateng and Lovelace proves Millwall are competing well on that front.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce (Bennett, 62), Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Saville (Kieftenbeld, 50); Ojo (Boateng, 81); Bradshaw (Smith, 81), Afobe (Burey, 81).

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Evans, Topalloj, Lovelace.