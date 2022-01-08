FA CUP TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Crystal Palace – Tyler Burey returns to Lions match-day squad
MILLWALL host south London rivals Crystal Palace in a hotly-anticipated FA Cup third-round derby at The Den on Saturday afternoon.
It is the first competitive meeting between the teams since a 0-0 draw in the Championship in 2013.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett has named a strong side for the fixture, but Murray Wallace misses out.
Tyler Burey returns to the bench where there are three academy players.
Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; Ojo; Bradshaw, Afobe.
Subs: Bialkowski, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Bennett, Evans, Burey, Boateng, Topalloj, Lovelace.
Here is the Palace side:
