FA CUP TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Crystal Palace – Tyler Burey returns to Lions match-day squad

MILLWALL host south London rivals Crystal Palace in a hotly-anticipated FA Cup third-round derby at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

It is the first competitive meeting between the teams since a 0-0 draw in the Championship in 2013.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has named a strong side for the fixture, but Murray Wallace misses out.

Tyler Burey returns to the bench where there are three academy players.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; Ojo; Bradshaw, Afobe.

Subs: Bialkowski, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Bennett, Evans, Burey, Boateng, Topalloj, Lovelace.

Here is the Palace side: