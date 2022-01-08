‘Went for a chippy’ – How Millwall’s Muzza celebrated Everton winner as he eyes Palace scalp

MILLWALL’S game against Crystal Palace on Saturday could give Murray Wallace the chance to be the hero again – but if that happens you can be sure he won’t go over the top with the celebrations.

Wallace, 28, scored winners in successive rounds against Everton – in injury-time – and AFC Wimbledon three years ago.

They are the only goals he has scored in the competition, two of the nine he has for the Lions.

There were 94 minutes on the clock in the fourth round against the Merseysiders at The Den on January 26, 2019 when Steve Morison earned Neil Harris’ team a free-kick wide on the right.

Shaun Williams lifted the delivery into the box, Shaun Hutchinson headed down and despite the lateness, the rain and the number of bodies in the penalty area, Wallace had the composure to take a touch and fire past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into the bottom right corner.

Cue pandemonium at The Den.

Wallace said he didn’t recall much of it then but has watched the scenes back more than once since.

“To be fair, I think I remember it more now than at the time,” Wallace says. “At the time it was all a bit of a blur, running off celebrating and the stadium just going mental.

“But I’ve seen it quite a few times replayed and I remember it quite well. It was a good evening.

“I don’t think I did [celebrate later that night]. I had my partner’s brother down, he was doing a bit of work experience with Millwall in the sports science department.

“We just ended up having a chippy. I bumped into a Millwall fan in the chippy and he congratulated me. That was it, a pretty quiet evening.

“Again, away to Wimbledon, it fell quite nicely for me and I had quite a lot of room to head it into the back of the net. That’s all it took that day, a 1-0 win and into the next round.”

Wallace was denied the chance to score in a third consecutive round when Millwall hosted Brighton at The Den. The prize would be a semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Wembley.

The Scottish defender picked up a second booking in the competition against the Dons which meant a one-game suspension, and in any case he was injured in a league game against Hull City that February.

But he was at the stadium to watch the Lions lead Brighton 2-1 in the 95th minute before Solly March floated in a free-kick that should have been a routine catch only for goalkeeper David Martin to let the ball squirm through his grasp and over the line.

The players rallied around the popular Martin before extra-time, but Millwall couldn’t pull off another upset as the visitors went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

Although it certainly didn’t feel like it at the time, Martin’s mistake may have been a blessing in disguise.

Millwall were 21st in the Championship table after their next league game, a 3-2 defeat to Leeds United. They would have faced City on April 6 if they had gone through and who knows what a bad beating would have done to their already fragile confidence.

Instead, Harris’ side played West Bromwich Albion at home that Saturday as City faced Brighton, and won 2-0. It was arguably their most crucial result of the season and they built on it with three successive draws to get a little gap on the bottom three that eventually proved to be the difference.

“I think I got injured a couple of league games after Wimbledon but I had picked up another yellow card in that game and was going to be suspended anyway,” Wallace recalls.

“I ended up getting injured and being out for the rest of the season which was disappointing, going from the highs of scoring a last-minute winner, beating Wimbledon scoring the winner, then to have an injury that ruled me out.

“I was at the Brighton game, on crutches. Again, that was a brilliant game and we actually deserved to win that. Unfortunately it was just a late goal for them.

“[Martin] had a bit of a tough season, he hadn’t been involved for the majority of it. Towards the end of the season he came in and was doing really well.

“Obviously he made a mistake for their goal and I think it did hit him a bit hard. He was just really happy to be playing well in the league and taking his opportunity, and I don’t know if he felt that maybe knocked his confidence a little bit.

“It could have gone any way [against City]. But we were struggling in the league and maybe an extra game and having to rearrange another game, playing Man City and probably getting battered off the pitch wouldn’t have been the best for confidence or morale.”

Wallace was speaking to NewsAtDen on Monday after the 3-2 defeat to Bristol City in the league the previous day.

It was a rest and recovery day for the majority of the squad, and Wallace was asked if he was already focussing on the FA Cup tie and which of Palace’s quick forward players he could be directly facing.

Wallace replied: “It’s difficult to start thinking who you’ll be up against because in the cup games the managers like to change the team and maybe give some players who haven’t been playing as much as others a bit of a chance.

“You do start to think a little bit about those sorts of players you could potentially be up against just so you can do a bit of homework and see what their strengths are.”

One of Millwall’s strengths is set to be their home support with a sold-out Den for the first time this season.

Wallace added: “It’s brilliant anytime The Den gets sold out. It’s quite a big London derby so I imagine there will be quite a lot of heated emotions.

“It should make for a good atmosphere.”

Image: Millwall FC