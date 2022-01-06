Millwall defender will not hesitate to take penalty against Crystal Palace despite Brighton miss

JAKE Cooper will be one of the first players to put his hand up to take a spot-kick if Millwall’s FA Cup third-round tie against Crystal Palace goes to penalties on Saturday.

Cooper missed the Lions’ last penalty against Brighton in 2019 as the Premier League side went through 5-4 following a 2-2 draw.

This Saturday’s south London derby must be decided on the day after replays in the third and fourth round were scrapped to free up dates for postponements league games.

Cooper will step forward if Saturday’s tie goes all the way.

“Yeah, for sure,” Cooper said. “I was actually disappointed that day [against Brighton] I wasn’t in the top five. I would go for the top five all the time. I was in that sudden death period.

“My mentality when it comes to situations like that is no issue. I would put myself up there again.

“We haven’t seen a full house at The Den for a while, it must have been pre-Covid times.

“To experience that for me again and some of the players who haven’t experienced that is brilliant.

“We’re really looking forward to that and it will be a fantastic day for the club.

“After the weekend you almost want to step back into the league and turn the league form around.

“But it’s a great game to take us away from that, a big game like Crystal Palace at home, you don’t get them too often.

“For the fans and the whole club it’s going to be a massive day. It’s one we’re very much looking forward.

“It will be nice to play against a different team from that next level above to test yourself.”

