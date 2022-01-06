Millwall plans for Sutton United forward – plus decision on attacker who could play against Palace

MILLWALL are currently planning to leave Isaac Olaofe on loan at Sutton United for the rest of the season.

Olaofe, 22, has scored five goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side this season.

Millwall brought back Tyler Burey from Hartlepool United this week after his initial loan deal ended on January 2.

The Lions’ attack could see significant changes this month. Nottingham Forest want to sign Jed Wallace in January while Turkish club Besiktas are being linked with a pre-contract offer which would see the player move in the summer after his current terms expire.

Millwall are interested in forward Pape Habib Gueye from Belgian top-flight side K.V. Kortrijk.

“The likes of Isaac, the plan is to keep him out on loan at this moment in time,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

“Tyler’s come back to just give us an extra body to get through this little period with Covid.

“He can do himself a little bit of good by training and potentially if he does get some involvement in the FA Cup game.

“Then the plan will be if we feel he needs more game-time ideally he goes back out to Hartlepool, but that’s going to be down to them, down to the player.

“But if we send him back out on loan that would be our first option because they’ve looked after him well, they know the player, he’s done well there.

“We want him to develop either way so it will be a decision on that in the next 10 days.”

Meanwhile, NewsAtDen understands that Millwall currently intend to let defender Alex Mitchell see out the season on loan at Leyton Orient.

Image: Paul Loughlin