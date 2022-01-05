Millwall boss hopeful over Jed Wallace, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Mason Bennett for Palace tie

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is hoping Jed Wallace, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Mason Bennett will be available to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Wallace and Kieftenbeld haven’t played since December 11 and 4, respectively. Bennett was due to be involved at Bristol City last weekend but fell ill the night before the game.

“I think Maikel, Mason and Jed, potentially, are due to train [Wednesday],” Rowett said on Tuesday.

“I’ve not sat down with the medical team to formulate the plan for the weekend but as we stand at the minute they are due to join in with some aspects of first-team training tomorrow.

“I think that’s positive, it’s early enough in the week to give them a chance of being available.

“If you train for two or three days you probably come into the reckoning at this moment in time.

“I would hope that those three would be available. Whether we choose they are available for the match or whether that’s too soon will be dictated by how they do in training.”

