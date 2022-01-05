Millwall haven’t made bid for Senegalese centre-forward despite report of £1.5million offer

MILLWALL haven’t made an offer for striker Pape Habib Guèye despite a report saying the club had a £1.5million bid turned down.

Guèye has scored five goals in 16 league games this season for Belgian top-flight side K.V. Kortrijk.

Lions boss Gary Rowett wants to add another attacker to his squad in this transfer window.

NewsAtDen understands 6ft2in Senegalese forward Guèye, 22, is on a list of targets for Millwall but no offer is imminent.

Image: Millwall FC