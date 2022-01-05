Millwall goalkeeper set to replace Bartosz Bialkowski in FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace

GEORGE Long is set to start in Millwall’s glamour FA Cup third-round clash against Crystal Palace at The Den on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Long, 28, joined on a free transfer from Hull City last summer and has made three appearances for the Lions, all in the EFL Cup.

Bart Bialkowski is Millwall’s first-choice goalkeeper in the league and hasn’t missed one minute of Championship action since replacing Frank Fielding in the 43rd minute of the opening day of the season in 2019-20.

Gary Rowett’s selection could also be conditioned by the lack of match action players have got over the last month after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Maikel Kieftenbeld hasn’t played since December 4 but Rowett was hopeful he would train on Wednesday ahead of the south London derby.

Rowett could also have the opportunity to bring on young players such as Zak Lovelace, with five substitutions allowed in the competition.

Rowett said Long deserves his chance.

“We committed to Longy playing in these types of games anyway. He’s been brilliant behind the scenes, he’s trained fantastically well,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“He’s waited patiently for an opportunity and I think in these types of games we’ve committed to helping him develop and give him game-time.

“I would be pretty keen to see Longy starting this game.

“Other than that not many players have played loads of games anyway recently because of Covid. We missed the two games around Christmas.

“What I probably wouldn’t want around this point is to give too many players another two weeks without playing.

“We’ll do what we normally do, we’ll make some sensible changes before the game, within the game.

“It’s a game that we want to be really competitive in. It’s at home, it’s a local derby, playing against a very good side with lots of good players.

“We’ll be relatively strong anyway and the five-substitute rule will give us an opportunity to hopefully see one or two youngsters off the bench potentially as well.

“So it’s a little bit of a double-edged plan.”

Image: Millwall FC