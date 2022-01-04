‘Nowhere near’ – Millwall defender recalls his debut as he discusses impact of 15-year-old

MURRAY Wallace said he was “nowhere near” the level of physical development of Zak Lovelace when he made his debut as he hailed the youngster’s “potential”.

Wallace is renowned for his strength and conditioning but said at the age of 18, when he made his senior debut for Falkirk against Raith Rovers in Scottish Division 1 in August 2011, he still had a long way to go.

Lovelace – who won’t turn 16 for another three weeks – has impressed senior players in training and made his debut in the 1-0 win at Coventry last month, becoming the second-youngest Lion in history.

Rowett said the forward is “lightning”, but Wallace has yet to experience that pace one-on-one at Calmont Road.

“Not directly but I’ve seen him open up and he is quick,” Wallace said. “You know what, he has been brilliant in training. He’s got good feet and it was brilliant to see him make his debut at 15.

“I was 18 and I was nowhere near as developed as he is now. I still had a lot of aspects of my game to work on. He’s physically miles ahead of where I was when I was 15. Quite a lot of the lads were saying that as well.

“It’s really promising and at this age he has a lot of potential. We do have a good group of lads and we can all give him advice and help him out.

“It’s good for him just to be involved in the first-team environment over the past couple of games, training sessions as well, just so he gets an idea of what’s actually involved, how to look after yourself and stuff that he might not have thought of before.

“It was a little bit strange [in December] because we had a few cases and we had to lock down the training ground again. We had a few days of doing Strava runs and stuff like that.

“When we got back into the training ground there were maybe nine of us the first day, maybe 11 the next.

“We were trying to get some younger lads from the 23s in with us to make up the numbers so we could get a proper training session on. So it was a bit difficult.

“At the same time it’s given some young lads the opportunities to catch the manager’s eye.”

