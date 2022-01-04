‘Locking horns’ with Patrick Vieira? Millwall boss’s reply to question straight after Bristol City defeat

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has his fingers crossed he will have more senior players available for the FA Cup third-round clash against Crystal Palace at The Den next Saturday.

The Lions had 15 senior players for the second consecutive game, but one less substitute in the 3-2 defeat against Bristol City.

Rowett named academy attackers, 15-year-old Zak Lovelace and Nana Boateng, 19, on the bench at Ashton Gate.

Rowett was asked after the defeat to the Robins if he was looking forward to “locking horns” with Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

“Not at the moment, with about four subs,” Rowett quipped. “No, look, they’re fabulous games, aren’t they? It’s a local derby for us.

“We’re hopeful, of course, it looks like a full complement of fans will be there.

“Of course they’re games to look forward to but I think at the moment I’m obviously still disappointed with losing the three points.

“But next weekend, hopefully it will be a fabulous FA Cup tie.”

Mason Bennett would have been in the team or on the bench against City but had to pull out before the game.

“I don’t know for sure but I’m pretty sure Mason might have been one of the ones who had Covid recently,” Rowett added.

“So I don’t think it’s Covid-related but he woke up in the night being sick, so whether it’s some sort of virus or something he ate, we’re not too sure at this moment.

“We only had those players available [on the bench], it was as simple as that.

“One of them is well-documented, he’s a 15-year-old, the other is a young player who hasn’t played for the team.

“That’s going to be a challenge for lots of teams. To a certain degree some teams might be able to win games with the changes off the bench. Other teams might be hampered with limited options.

“It’s something we’ve got to put up with and do the best we can. We’re being made to play games, essentially, and you could have an argument to say that it’s not in the best interest that we don’t test on match-day now.

“So, really, it’s about getting games on now rather than the welfare of the players on the pitch, which you can have a debate on.

“But that’s got nothing to do with [Saturday’s] game, nothing to do with the result. I thought Bristol were unfortunate to lose the game against QPR the last game. But [Saturday] they’ve had a little slice of luck and you could argue on their second-half performance they deserved something out of the game.

“I was quite happy with how we bounced back from the first goal in general. But you can’t bounce back for 45, 60 minutes, you’ve got to do the right things for 90 minutes.

“If you concede goals like that you’re going to make the game very difficult to hang on to.”

