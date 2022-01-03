Millwall loan watch: Forward signs off initial Hartlepool spell – plus Sutton United go third

SUTTON United moved into the automatic play-off places in League Two after their 2-1 victory at home to Exeter City on New Year’s Day.

Isaac Olaofe was substituted in the 96th minute after Rob Milsom’s 89th-minute penalty, following Omar Bugiel’s early opener and Timothy Dieng’s equaliser, fired the hosts up to third.

The U’s are a point behind Northampton and eight off Forest Green.

Sutton are at home to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and travel to Oldham in the league next Saturday.

Also in League Two, Tyler Burey signed off his initial loan with Hartlepool United as he started for the first time since September in their 0-0 draw against bottom side Oldham.

Burey played 86 minutes up front.

After the game, Pools boss Graeme said on BBC Radio Tees Sport: “They told us [Friday] that they were going to be calling him back.

“I tried to keep that from him today because I wanted him to impact the game in a clear mind but he knew about it. I spoke to him about making an impact in his last game and leaving an impression on everyone with his performance.

“We did try and keep him, we wanted to keep him but you’ve seen Millwall’s numbers. They had a 15-year-old lad as a sub so they are low on numbers and want to bring him back.

“We’ve already made the call but if it changes in the next couple of weeks, can we bring him back? Hopefully they will keep us updated on that.”

In National League, Dover Athletic’s winless run now stands at 22 games this season after their 3-1 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Junior Tiensia played full-back as former Millwall striker Alfie Pavey scored for Dover following goals from Junior Morias and Josh Walker.

Myles Weston added a third for Dagenham who went fifth in the table.

Dover are at home to Notts County in the league on Saturday.

Also in the fifth tier, Dan Moss wasn’t involved in Yeovil Town’s 2-1 defeat against Torquay United at Huish Park.

Yeovil are at home to Bournemouth in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

In National League South, Arthur Penney’s Welling United won 1-0 at Dulwich Hamlet thanks to Dipo Akinyemi’s 56th-minute winner against his former club.

The Wings are 17th in the table and host St Albans City next Saturday.

Graphic: @ShedCreative