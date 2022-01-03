Player ratings: Bristol City 3-2 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 3-2 Sky Bet Championship defeat against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Andreas Weimann put the hosts ahead before Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe made it 2-1 at the break.

But Weimann scored twice more to earn the Robins three points.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Nigel Pearson’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

