Millwall talisman Jed Wallace set to be doubt for south London derby against Crystal Palace

GARY Rowett admitted he doesn’t know if Jed Wallace will be fit to face Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup next Saturday.

Wallace missed Millwall’s 2-1 defeat at Bristol City on Sunday. He hasn’t played since the 2-1 loss at Peterborough on December 11.

Lions boss Rowett could only name six substitutes on the bench at Ashton Gate, including 15-year-old Zak Lovelace and fellow academy player Nana Boateng.

Rowett was asked if Wallace could return for the game against Palace.

“I’ve got no idea at the moment,” Rowett said. “We felt like it might be an injury that would be 10 days or two weeks. At the moment it’s taking longer than that.

“We would hope to have Jed available but he’s not trained at all, so I couldn’t tell you at this moment in time.”

Mason Bennett was a late withdrawal for the game against the Robins after reporting ill the night before the game.

Rowett added: “At the moment it makes it very difficult to pick the team and organise the team.

“We try to do shape generically with everyone and the reason for that is the likes of Mason Bennett who might have started today suddenly becomes unavailable. We’ve had that five or six times in the last three or four games.

“But everyone’s in the same boat. What happens is it tests your squad and then when you want to make changes, it’s difficult to look at two young lads in a game like that to get you out of trouble. That’s just the situation we’re in at the moment.

“Hopefully in January we can be a little bit stronger body-wise and get players back. It’s certainly been a big challenge.”

