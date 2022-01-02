Millwall boss on plans for Tyler Burey after attacker returns from loan at Hartlepool United

GARY Rowett hasn’t ruled out Tyler Burey going back out on loan to Hartlepool United this month.

Burey, 20, returned to Millwall after his initial loan deal ended today.

Burey missed over three months of the season with a hamstring injury and only went back to the League Two side last week.

He played in games against Mansfield and Oldham before heading back to his parent club.

Millwall only had six players on their bench as the lost 3-2 to Bristol City on Sunday.

“With Tyler, because we have very limited numbers at the moment, we felt we had no alternative other than to bring him back,” Rowett explained.

“We would have liked to have kept him out on loan at Hartlepool because he showed really good development early on.

“We wanted to try to be fair to Hartlepool as well because they’ve had a player who’s not been available for large parts.

“If we’ve got enough bodies then potentially we’ll let him go back to Hartlepool on loan if they still want him.

“If not then we’ll keep him here and have another young attacking player as an option.”

Image: Millwall FC