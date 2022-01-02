Millwall boss gives his reaction as Lions take step back with defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate

GARY Rowett felt Millwall’s 3-2 defeat at Bristol City was “symptomatic” of their season as they again followed up a win with a loss.

Four of the Lions’ last five defeats have come after a win, the other after a draw.

Millwall were 2-1 up at half-time after goals from Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe’s penalty following Andreas Weimann’s opener.

Weimann scored twice in the last 17 minutes to give the hosts the win.

“It’s typical at the moment where George Evans comes back in but is not fully fit and Mason [Bennett] was ill last night and was unavailable. So you take one step forward and one step back,” Rowett said.

“I thought it was an excellent away performance first half. We concede a very poor goal, it’s a mistake from Bart [Bialkowski] that doesn’t happen very often. They capitalised on it really well to go 1-0 up.

“We responded fantastically, we moved the ball well, our structure was good. We looked very difficult to play against and on the transition we were excellent.

“We scored a very good first goal, cross from Murray Wallace for Tom Bradshaw to continue his goal-scoring form.

“The penalty, in my opinion, is slightly controversial because there’s the double jeopardy rule. I’ve watched it back, he’s scythed down Benik. You can have an argument that it’s actually quite a cynical challenge.

“The referee said that the player has gone for the ball and just mis-timed it. He certainly has mis-timed it, by about two seconds. I don’t know the rule there but maybe we have a little bit of a case to say that’s a red card.

“But as it was, 2-1, we looked in control, we looked good.

“Second half they made some changes, played Andi Weimann more central which allowed him to run off us and cause us one or two problems.

“We then concede two bad goals. They might be good goals from their point of view but we can’t allow one ball in our box to score from six yards out, with three big centre-backs.

“The second one, [Antoine] Semenyo runs off one of our players and squares it, should never happen.

“It’s a disappointing game for us, it’s difficult for us to change the momentum of the game because of the bench and the amount of options we had available.

“It’s frustrating, you can’t afford to go away from home, score two very good goals and have other opportunities when we should have done better, to concede three goals, three sloppy goals, was very disappointing.”

Rowett was asked if he thought his side should have had a late penalty after Jake Cooper went down in the box.

Rowett said: “We try to be honest, I don’t think it’s a penalty on Coops. If anything it’s a foul on [George] Saville but maybe the referee plays on because we get a semi-advantage. But we don’t get an advantage because it doesn’t fall for us.

“We had enough of those moments when we broke and a little bit of quality gets you the third goal.

“In any away game if you’re going to have a big back three you’re going to have to deal with balls in your box. We didn’t do that today. That was unlike us and disappointing.

“It’s symptomatic of our season, we win one, lose one, win one, lose one. We just can’t see to gain any consistency about our performances.”

Image: Millwall FC