REPORT: Bristol City 3-2 Millwall

By Rob Stewart at Ashton Gate for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL’S hopes of making a charge towards the Championship play-off places suffered a huge setback at Ashton Gate where they surrendered a first-half lead to lose out to struggling Bristol City.

The Lions were looking good bets to achieve back-to-back wins for the first time since October when they overcame an early self-inflicted blow to move confidently into a half-time lead thanks to goals from Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe.

But despite looking likely winners for much of the game, they ultimately succumbed to a stunning hat-trick by Austrian striker Andi Weimann who struck a late winner to break Millwall hearts.

Rowett made one change to the side which beat Coventry City last Wednesday, as Benik Afobe return in place of illness-hit Mason Bennett.

But worryingly he only named six substitutes including academy duo Nana Boateng and Zak Lovelace amongst them.

The game was just seven minutes old when Rowett’s team fell behind after Bartosz Bialkowski gave the Robins a helping hand.

The Polish goalkeeper botched a clearance following a back-pass and kicked the ball straight to Weimann who coolly lobbed him to put the West Country club in control.

Thankfully for the Millwall fans in the Atyeo Stand, the 34-year-old redeemed himself soon after when Antoine Semenyo broke through by smothering the striker’s low shot.

That intervention proved to be a turning point as the visitors finally got into their stride.

The equaliser arrived in the 23rd minute when Bradshaw got ahead of rookie centre-back Ryley Towler to brilliantly nod in Murray Wallace’s cross to record his fifth goal in the last five matches.

Millwall looked increasingly fluent after the leveler while City looked increasingly jittery and Afobe took maximum advantage.

He raced on to a clever pass from George Saville and was heading goalwards when Towler clumsily fouled him to give away a penalty.

Towler would escape with a yellow card but Afobe proved to be less forgiving with his spot-kick, calmly beating Max O’Leary down to his left to give Millwall a 29th-minute lead.

The former City favourite’s celebrations were understandably muted as the home fans had taken Afobe to their hearts when his daughter Amara died in 2019 while he was on the Ashton Gate books.

And when Afobe dropped to his knees and pointed to the heavens in tribute to Amara, there could hardly have been a dry eye in the house.

The Lions looked vastly superior to their hosts and could easily have doubled the lead just before the break when Shaun Hutchinson rose to win Saville’s corner but he headed straight at O’Leary.

That the City fans resorted to booing their players off the field at half-time said it all about the way Millwall had outplayed their hosts after beginning the game so badly.

Millwall were eventually forced on to the back foot after the break as City boss Nigel Pearson sent on former Derby striker Chris Martin and highly-rated midfielder Han-Noah Massengo.

But they initially stood firm thanks principally to Bialkowski who pulled off a fine save down to his right to thwart the ever-dangerous Weimann when he set his sights on goal.

Bialkowski made a comfortable save to deny Massengo as the pressure intensified.

The resistance was finally broken in the 73rd minute when Weimann got the better of the Millwall defence to volley home Massengo’s clever through-ball.

Back came the Lions and Bradshaw very nearly restored their lead in the 84th minute when, following good work by Saville, his angled shot sped narrowly wide of the far post.

And there were loud appeals for a penalty following an apparent foul by Massengo but they were ignored, much to the annoyance of Afobe who ended up being booked for dissent.

Things would go from bad to worse for Millwall just a minute later as Semenyo caused havoc in the visiting defence before crossing for Alex Scott to see his shot saved by Bialkowski.

The reprieve proved to be very brief, though, as Weimann volleyed home what proved to be the winner and wheel a way in celebration of a devastating hat-trick.

It set up a tense finale but Millwall were unable to find the inspiration to grab a late equaliser.

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Pearce (Smith, 89), Cooper; McNamara, Mitchell (Malone, 89), Saville, M Wallace; Ojo (Evans, 68); Bradshaw, Afobe.

Image: Millwall FC