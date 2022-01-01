Championship preview: Bristol City vs. Millwall

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett doesn’t believe it would do much good to have a break in the season despite rising Covid-19 cases.

The Lions went to Coventry City on Wednesday with just 15 senior players available, including two goalkeepers.

Millwall requested that the game against the Sky Blues be postponed but that was rejected by the EFL.

Rowett had to include a 15-year-old, forward Zak Lovelace, on his bench, and handed the youngster his debut. Millwall were also without some under-23s who could have stepped up as that camp was also hit by Covid cases.

Millwall have had games against Preston and Swansea postponed. They play Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup on January 8 and if they win that they will have at least three extra fixtures to fit into the last four months of the season. The regular Championship season is set to end on May 7.

The football authorities have a huge number of rescheduled games to fit into this campaign’s calendar. The 2022-23 season is slated to start in August to accommodate a break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next November and December, so the governing bodies of club football will want to avoid an extended 2021-22 campaign.

Some managers have called for a break, and Rowett can see both sides of the argument.

There are more postponements of games across the UK on New Year’s weekend.

“I think every club’s intention is to play games. Our intention is to play games,” Rowett said before the Coventry game.

“You don’t really want a three-, four-week period when you don’t play. It doesn’t actually benefit anybody because you lose any sort of rhythm that you can get.

“I don’t think anyone wants to cram games in at the back end of the season, not least a club with a small squad.

“But what you want is at least the chance to put a team out on the pitch that can reflect how hard you work and is able to compete in a competitive league.

“That’s the whole point of competition, you want it to be competitive and a fair playing field.

“What’s difficult at the moment is lots of clubs are in similar situations where they’re been made to play games.

“We’ll put a team out as competitive as we can and try to win games.

“It’s not just us. You’ve seen it where just over half the games and probably more than that are getting cancelled.

“The challenge for most clubs is working around the protocols that the league have given us, and then essentially being told you have to play the game is quite a difficult situation to be in.”

Meanwhile, Millwall’s numbers are set to be boosted by the availability of George Evans who returned to training this week after his 10-day isolation period with Covid-19.

Jed Wallace, who missed the 1-0 win at Coventry, is still a doubt.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Ojo; Bradshaw, Afobe.

Match odds: Bristol City 6/5 Draw 12/5 Millwall 12/5

Last meeting: Championship (September 29, 2021): Millwall 1-0 Bristol City (J Wallace 64 pen).

Image: Millwall FC