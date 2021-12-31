Millwall receive request from Hartlepool United to extend Tyler Burey’s loan until end of season

HARTLEPOOL United say they are waiting on an answer from Millwall after requesting to extend Tyler Burey’s loan deal until the end of the season.

Burey, 20, joined the League Two side in the summer until January 1.

The attacker made an instant impact, assisting on his debut and scoring in three consecutive games as he was nominated for August’s player of the month in the fourth tier.

But Burey then suffered a serious hamstring injury in September and only returned to action for Hartlepool on Boaxing Day as a substitute in their 3-2 defeat at Mansfield.

The Lions have had their options diminished in recent weeks and boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen this month that the club would assess Burey’s immediate future.

Rowett named 15-year-old Zak Lovelace on the bench against Coventry City on Wednesday before handing the attacker his debut.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee revealed his club are aiming to keep Burey for the rest of the season.

“We’ve enquired [about him]. We’ve requested to extend his loan,” Lee told the Hartlepool Mail.

“I’ve asked the question again today because we all saw Millwall put a 15-year-old lad on the bench and brought him on because their numbers are low, so they’re assessing their squad and we’re just waiting for that answer.

“We’ve requested to extend the loan until the end of the season.

“If we can, brilliant. But we’re waiting on Millwall because obviously the situation with what is going on there.

“Every club has to assess their squads before they can give the green light.”

Image: Millwall FC