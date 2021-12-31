Millwall’s George Evans impatient to return after ‘tough’ Christmas following positive Covid-19 test

GEORGE Evans admitted he had a “tough” time over Christmas after testing positive for Covid-19 and having to isolate.

Evans only had mild symptoms but he was supposed to have family down over the festive period to go to The Den to watch the Boxing Day clash against Swansea.

But that was postponed and Sheffield-born Evans couldn’t have close ones at his home in south London.

Evans came out of isolation this week but had no training behind him and wasn’t in the squad for the Coventry City game on Wednesday night.

“I had a little bit of a cough but nothing too bad. Just a cough at night. There were a few symptoms but it was more just frustrating than anything,” Evans told NewsAtDen this week.

“It’s tough [training at home], it’s not the same.

“When you come out of training for a bit you do lose that sharpness, it’s just then trying to get that back as quickly as possible.

“It’s not been too long and I’m feeling good now so can get some sessions in and get back up to speed again very quickly, hopefully.

“I had Christmas on my own which is never nice. It couldn’t have come at a worse time. My mum, dad, and brother were going to come to the game on Boxing Day, they were looking forward to it. There’s usually a full house there as well on Boxing Day.

“It’s frustrating, tough, you’re on your own and have a lot of time to reflect on football and things. Ultimately you just want to play but it is what it is at the moment. I’m just glad I’m back available now and feeling good.

“There’s a lot of Covid going around in lots of teams, you look at the pictures from Boxing Day and there weren’t many games on.

“I’ve come out of it now and to go and play a game, you like to think in your head you can do it, but obviously the sports scientists could say something different.

“As players and a club we all want the games on, it’s just about managing the players. I don’t personally know the implication and risk of it all but I’m guessing that if you’ve not been training all week then it’s not ideal preparation going and playing a game.

“It’s just such a weird subject, I don’t know what the answers are. I’ve got no idea, it’s way above my head. Obviously you just want to play if you feel fit and ready to do so. But we know it’s not quite always within your control.

“It affects your lungs and things like that but it affects people differently. Not too many people know much about it, some people can really suffer with it and some can be asymptomatic. It’s a strange one and an unknown what’s the best way around it for some people.

“That’s why it’s hard to manage people the same as it affects everyone differently. It seems very contagious and is something that’s quite serious but you just hope if you get it you’re not too ill when you do.

“It’s more the fact seeing your family, if you’re carrying it without knowing because you’re young and fit you’re usually all right, but if you do pass it on to certain people even more vulnerable then it’s not something you want to have on your shoulders, really.”

The added frustration for Millwall’s players was being denied a quick chance to make up for the 2-1 defeat to Peterborough on December 11.

That was arguably their poorest performance of the season. Gary Rowett’s side haven’t earned consecutive league wins since October.

Evans had also claimed a regular spot in the team and got his first goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

But they followed up one of their best displays of the campaign with that poor loss against the Posh.

Evans will have had some training behind him this week heading to Bristol City, where the Lions will be aiming for consecutive wins and to eradicate that inconsistency.

“Peterborough wasn’t good enough on our behalf at all and we knew that as a team,” Evans said. “We needed to be going there and getting a better result.

“When you get a game to try to put it right in front of your own fans on Boxing Day you’re devastated you don’t get that chance.

“Not being able to bounce back and having that gap gives you a lot more time to think about things.

“I get myself back in the team and score a goal, which is something I need to add a lot more to my game and influence games a lot better.

“You get yourself back in and start to feel a lot better and put a run of games together, but then something like Covid hits and it’s so frustrating on a personal note. It’s out of your control but I’m fit and raring to go to get that shirt.

“We’re trying to bridge that gap, we have put in some good performances and got results but we want to achieve something this year. We need to start getting back-to-back wins and when we have one good performance back it up with another one.

“But you know what the Championship is like, no game is ever the same, there are always different challenges to face.

“It’s such a touch league in that sense but that’s just something we need to work on. We played really well against Birmingham and didn’t play well at Peterborough.

“We need to get our consistency right. It’s difficult to put your finger on that at the moment but we’re working hard to change it.

“If we can put back-to-back performances together then we’re a very good side.”

