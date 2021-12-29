‘He was doing his homework on the way up!’ Millwall boss on 15-year-old’s debut in Coventry win

GARY Rowett said he couldn’t be “more proud” of his Millwall players after their 1-0 win against Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Tom Bradshaw scored for the fourth consecutive game to give a depleted Lions side the points.

Millwall had 15 senior players, and named three academy players on the bench. One, Zak Lovelace, who at 15 years and 340 days, came on to become the club’s second-youngest player.

Alex Pearce started his first league game of the season and was outstanding in the centre of the defence as Millwall kept a first clean sheet in seven games.

“I think it’s a massive, massive performance, massive three points,” Rowett told Millwall’s media. “I can’t speak highly enough and be more proud of the group of players that we’ve got in there.

“We’ve had a horrendous two or three weeks. We thought that the game had to be off because of the EFL protocols, I think we had 13 fit players, we had two players that essentially came back today without training. They had to be straight into the squad and putting the young lads in there as well.

“I have to say, all our players wanted the game on, they wanted to play the game. But you’ve got to think about the players as well and whether it’s safe to do that with a limited number of players.

“But I have to say, brilliant performance, really dogged, really hard-working, great energy and little moments of quality as well when we just needed to put the final touch to it.

“Then Bradders goes and scores the goal to put the gloss on a resilient performance, a defensively excellent performance.

“He’s in a real hot streak at the moment. Fabulous.”

Millwall have had a number of players test positive for Covid-19 over the last two weeks and requested the game be postponed.

Rowett added: “It’s difficult, we’ve seen it, you don’t know how players are going to react [after coming back from Covid]. We’ve seen players up and down the country who are not able to play even after the 10 days because it effects them in different ways.

“The preparation was difficult but today was all about what we’re all about as a club. The fans were fabulous, got behind the team massively in their numbers.

“They saw a team out there trying their best to get a performance. It wasn’t perfect.

“I have to say Pearcey coming in led by example, it was a real captain’s performance. He was that little bit of glue that kept the team together in the moments when we had to defend.

“Then of course the icing on the cake to bring Zak on. I could have made it easier, I could have brought a senior player on but I just felt he deserved it.

“We’ve got some young players and I think that’s something we want to do a little bit more. We’ve got Billy Mitchell and Danny [McNamara] already on the pitch. We’ve seen the likes of Tyler Burey and Hayden [Muller] feature in games.

“Now we’ve seen Zak, the second-youngest ever player for Millwall. Blimey, I don’t know who the youngest was, he must have been about 14!

“We had to get him out of school, he was doing his homework on the way up!

“It topped off a fabulous three points.”

Image: Millwall FC