REPORT: Coventry City 0-1 Millwall

By Alex Grace

A depleted Millwall came away from Coventry with three points thanks to Tom Bradshaw’s 80th-minute winner.

The Lions were under the cosh for much of the first half but were the stronger side in the second 45 minutes and got their deserved reward when Bradshaw scored in the fourth game in a row.

In injury-time, Bradshaw’s replacement, 15-year-old Zak Lovelace, became the second-youngest player in Millwall’s history.

Match details

Tyler Walker had the first chance of the game, however poor control in the penalty area saw the opportunity snuffed out.

The Lions were cut open in the 21st minute when Callum O’Hare managed to ride the challenge of Alex Pearce before forcing Bartosz Bialkowksi into a good save. Walker then had his follow-up effort blocked by Murray Wallace.

O’Hare was the one causing most of the problems for the visitors. He played another brilliantly-weighted ball into Walker who headed over the bar.

Millwall did end the first half strongly, though, Shaun Hutchinson heading a Sheyi Ojo free-kick wide before Wallace saw his effort held by stand-in Coventry keeper Ben Wilson.

Millwall started the second half well, George Saville and Jake Cooper both sending efforts over the crossbar.

The Londoners continued to create chances, Mason Bennett heading wide from another Ojo free-kick as Millwall continued to pose a threat as they kept the home crowd quiet.

Benik Afobe was introduced and he was involved straight away. His cross found Bradshaw but he couldn’t hit the target.

It would be those two that would combine for the Lions to take the lead with 10 minutes left.

Pearce’s free kick was headed on to Afobe by Cooper and the former found his strike partner who bundled the ball over the line to give the visitors a lead which they wouldn’t surrender.

Lovelace then became the second-youngest player after Moses Ashikodi to feature for the Lions when he came on in the 93rd minute.

Takeaways

Pearce inspirational as Lions come away with a stunning victory

Alex Pearce had only played four minutes of Championship football this season, but he was thrown into the deep end tonight and he really showed his class.

He galvanised his troops and led by example. His team-mates were under pressure in the opening 45 minutes and he kept them calm and made sure that everyone was clear on the jobs they had to do.

His passion for the club has always been evident to see, and he showed it again at full-time as he fist-pumped the away crowd who reacted in turn.

He may lack certain things in ability in the twilight years of his career, but he certainly makes up for that in many other ways.

Lions’ lack of training evident

The Covid outbreak at Millwall meant that Gary Rowett’s side had not played since the 2-1 defeat at Peterborough way back on the December 11.

The majority of the squad had also not trained together due to the isolation rules and that was evident in this game, especially in the first half.

Mark Robins’ side were quicker in the opening half and moved the ball around the pitch well compared to their visitors who were very slow out of the blocks.

Both sides have had enforced breaks but Coventry did return to training on Monday. Millwall went into this game without any training or match preparation together.

The home side used the likes of O’Hare to really test Millwall’s rustiness in terms of match fitness.

But as they have done so often, the Lions dug in against the odds to dig out a result.

Youngsters drafted into match-day 18

Millwall originally asked the EFL for this game to be called off but due to the club stating they had 14 fit players including two goalkeepers they had to play.

Lovelace – at 15 years and 340 days – was included in the squad after reportedly getting permission from his parents and school to travel.

And in injury-time it was a moment the youngster, his family, school-mates and friends will never forget.

Team news

Rowett also named academy players Nana Boateng and Bart Topalloj on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Saville, Mitchell; Ojo (Malone 77), Bradshaw (Lovelace 90+3), Bennett (Afobe 66).

Subs: Long, Smith, Boateng, Topalloj.

