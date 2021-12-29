TEAM NEWS: Coventry City vs. Millwall – club skipper gets first start as youngsters on bench
MILLWALL face Coventry City in their first Championship game since December 11.
The Lions have travelled to the Midlands with a depleted squad as they aim to end 2021 on a high.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett has handed club skipper Alex Pearce a first league start of the season.
There are three academy players on the bench against the Sky Blues.
Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Ojo, Bradshaw, Bennett.
Substitutes: Long, Malone, Smith, Afobe, Boateng, Topalloj, Lovelace.
TEAM NEWS: Here's the side Mark Robins has selected to face Millwall tonight. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/6TtjfiBD2F
— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) December 29, 2021