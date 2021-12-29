Championship preview: Coventry City vs. Millwall – precocious schoolboy forward on Lions bench

MILLWALL are set to have a 15-year-old forward on the bench against Coventry on Wednesday night with only 14 senior players available.

Zak Lovelace has already played for the Lions’ under-23 side.

Millwall tried to get their game against the Sky Blues postponed, but that was rejected by the EFL.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen he will use academy players if he needs to against Mark Robins’ side.

Lovelace joined Millwall in June 2019 after impressive scoring records in schoolboy football.

Millwall drew 1-1 against Coventry at The Den in September after George Saville’s equaliser following Victor Gyokeres’ opener.

Mark Robins’ side have spent 17 out of 22 match-days in the top six this season. They are currently 10th, four points above 12th-place Millwall.

Rowett was asked if he thinks Coventry have been a surprise packet this season.

“If you’d asked me before the season, potentially,” Rowett replied. “But after seeing them early in the season and having played against them I think they’re a really good side. They’ve got really good players.

“They’ve got good forwards, the likes of Gyokeres scored lots of goals early on. People like [Matt] Godden and [Callum] O’Hare have shown they’re a very good team.

“I think they have been incredibly consistent. They’re like everyone who’s challenging to get into that top six, you can’t afford too long a blip and too big a blip.

“But I think for them going back to the Ricoh, the atmosphere of being away from there from a while seems to have really given them a lift.

“They’re a good side and deserve to be where they are.”

Meanwhile, Jed Wallace is a doubt for Millwall, who are also missing Daniel Ballard and Ryan Leonard.

Image: Millwall FC