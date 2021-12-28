Millwall’s Championship match against Coventry City to go ahead despite postponement request

MILLWALL’S fixture against Coventry City will go ahead despite the Lions having just 14 eligible players.

Matches against Preston North End and Swansea City had already been postponed after a Covid outbreak, leading Millwall to request this fixture be called off – but that request was turned down by the EFL.

Millwall had a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp two weeks ago and closed their training ground.

At one point last week there were fewer than 10 senior players available to Lions boss Gary Rowett.

The latest wave of Covid-19 in the UK, driven by the omicron variant, has caused a raft of postponements of sporting events.

The football authorities have to fit numerous postponed games into a schedule that will see Premier League and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup third round next month.

In a statement on their website, the Lions said: “Millwall Football Club can confirm that its Sky Bet Championship match away to Coventry City this Wednesday 29th December (7.45pm) will go ahead as scheduled, subject to any further positive COVID-19 test results.

“The Lions’ last two matches have been postponed following a significant outbreak of COVID-19 within the playing squad and amongst support staff.

“Several of those who tested positive are currently either still isolating or unable to train fully in accordance with the EFL’s Return to Play protocols.

“However, the club now has 14 eligible players – including two goalkeepers – which meets the League’s criteria for fixture fulfilment.

“The squad of 14 for Wednesday’s match includes players who are yet to return to full training with the team having been symptomatic and therefore isolating for 10 days.

“Under the protocols, however, they are deemed available on matchday and are therefore counted towards the 14.

“Having considered such factors and with the health, safety, and fitness of its players the primary concern, the club had requested a postponement which was not accepted by the EFL.

“The club understands the inconvenience caused by fixture postponements, most importantly for supporters, and especially at this time of year when travel is particularly challenging. The patience and understanding of Millwall fans following the two recent postponements has been greatly appreciated by all at the club. Those eligible to play look forward to returning to action in front of the travelling Lions supporters on Wednesday night.”

Image: Millwall FC