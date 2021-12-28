‘I have to stop talking about it’ – Millwall man on what coaches noticed from his interviews

BILLY Mitchell has been told to concentrate on what’s going to make him a “really good player” as he will try to avoid talk about scoring more goals from now on.

Mitchell, 20, revealed Millwall boss Gary Rowett and his coaching staff have read interviews in which the midfielder has spoken about wanting to be more of a goal threat.

Mitchell has scored once in 48 games in senior football, in the 4-1 win at home to Bristol City last May.

He went close to getting a spectacular goal in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth but his shot from 25 yards just cleared the top corner.

But it is the dirty work in midfield that Mitchell excels at, allowing others to get forward into scoring areas.

Mitchell was responding to a question about whether he feels he should threaten the opponents’ goal more.

“I’ve spoken about it recently and, to be honest, I think it’s something I’ve got to stop talking about because the gaffer, Joe Carnall, Adam Barrett, Paul Robinson, have spoken to me about it,” Mitchell said.

“I think they’ve read a few of my interviews where I’ve been quite concerned with trying to score more goals, trying to add more going forward.

“They’ve just said to concentrate more on what I’m better at. I’ve scored six goals for Millwall across all age groups in about six seasons which tells me that’s not really a strength.

“They’ve said what’s going to perhaps make you a really good player for us is doing what you’re good at which is a lot of running around, tackling people and distributing the ball pretty simply.

“They gave me that focus for the last few games and I think against Bournemouth – barring that run – and Birmingham City, that’s what I’ve done quite well.

“In some ways I think they’re trying to take the pressure off me. But that’s not to say I can’t try to improve that side of my game as well.”

Mitchell’s effort against Bournemouth came after some brilliant footwork on the left touchline that took him away from his opponents.

Mitchell added: “Close control is sometimes I’ve always had pretty good. With more and more games you build that confidence and are happy to try new things.

“Sometimes as well when you get in that position stuck on the left it forces it out of you surrounded by a few players, you have to be inventive.

“I was gutted the shot didn’t go in because I think it would have been challenging for goal of the season.”

