FA Cup change rules out possibility of Crystal Palace-Millwall tie at Selhurst Park – boss’s thoughts

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett understands the decision to scrap replays in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup – even though it takes away the possibility of a trip to Selhurst Park.

The Lions are set to host south London rivals Crystal Palace at The Den on January 8.

The football authorities in the UK are faced with a huge backlog of fixtures to fit into the 2021-22 calendar after a raft of postponements caused by Covid-19.

The Lions have already had league games against Preston North End and Swansea City called off and there could be uncertainty around the Coventry fixture scheduled for this Wednesday.

The 2022-23 season is set to start earlier to adjust to the winter break when the 2022 World Cup takes places in Qatar next November and December, so extending this season would mean additional complications.

The decision to ensure the third and fourth rounds are decided on the day frees up more midweek dates for rescheduled league games.

“It’s probably sensible because you look ahead to two or three months’ time and you’re going to need to free up as many fixture dates as possible,” Rowett said. “You’re already looking at some teams that are going to be two or three games behind when you get to the end of December.

“What you don’t want is FA Cup replays within that.

“So I think it’s sensible though a bit unusual. At the moment everyone just has to adjust. It’s one thing you learn and what we’re certainly having to do.

“I read one manager saying it’s almost like you can’t pick your team until you get to the match-day because you don’t who’s going to be available.

“So we’re all adjusting and I think that’s the governing bodies as well because it looks pretty much like we’re going to have a similar winter to previously, this time last year we had a couple of games called off and were playing catch-up.

“It looks like most teams are going to be in a similar position.”

Meanwhile, Jed Wallace could struggle to be fit for the Coventry game if it goes ahead. George Saville should be available.

Rowett was speaking to NewsAtDen before it was confirmed the Swansea game was postponement.

Rowett said: “Jed is a doubt for Boxing Day and the 29th. Sav has trained and would be okay as it stands at the minute.

“That’s where we are, injury-wise, but obviously Covid-wise is a completely different situation.”

