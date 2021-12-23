Millwall’s Boxing Day fixture against Swansea City POSTPONED

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL’s Boxing Day fixture against Swansea City has been postponed.

Last weekend’s fixture against Preston North End was called off after numerous positive Covid-19 tests in the Lions’ squad and staff, with Steve Kavanagh confirming Gary Rowett wouldn’t have had enough players available to have fielded a team.

Less than 10 senior players were available for training on Tuesday.

Swans boss Russell Martin confirmed in his press conference yesterday that two of his players were isolating after positive tests. The Welsh side’s match at QPR last weekend was also called off.

Last season in December, fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford were moved after eight positive cases in Millwall’s camp.

Over half of all EFL fixtures were called off last weekend whilst there have so far been 15 Boxing Day postponements away from The Den clash across the top four divisions.

Details about the re-scheduled fixture will be announced in due course.

Image: Millwall FC