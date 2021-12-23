Millwall’s Gary Rowett has spoken to experienced duo as they enter last six months of contracts

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has spoken to Alex Pearce and Matt Smith about their game-time this campaign – but said it would be “unfair” to comment publicly about their futures after this season.

Club skipper Pearce, 33, and striker Smith, 32, agreed new one-year deals last summer but both have struggled for match minutes this season.

Pearce (above) started two EFL Cup games in August but has played just four minutes in the league, as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Birmingham earlier this month.

Smith has made 23 appearances in 2021-22 but only seven of them have been starts.

“I don’t think it’s fair for me to make that comment now or that assumption publicly,” Rowett replied when asked if they were unlikely to get new contracts.

“I’ve spoken to both players individually to give them an idea of where they are, where they stand at the moment.

“I think both will be a little bit disappointed at the moment with the lack of game-time. Both could look at a game like Peterborough and say, ‘could I have offered a little bit more in that type of game?’ I understand that.

“But at the same time, as a manager you have to choose how you want the team to play and how you want it to look.

“And sometimes certain players don’t quite get as much game-time as they would like. You have to assess that moving forward.

“What I do is I always try to be honest with players and individually both of those will understand the situation.

“They’ve played a lot of games between them, they are two fabulous players at this level – so I wouldn’t expect them to be overly happy that they haven’t played much.”

