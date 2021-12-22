Millwall boss asked about link to Middlesbrough striker as he reiterates transfer stance

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett preferred not to comment directly when asked about a link to Middlesbrough’s Uche Ikpeazu

The Sun on Sunday claimed the Lions want to move for the striker in the January transfer window.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is reportedly open to offers for 26-year-old Ikpeazu as he aims to freshen up his squad.

Ikpeazu joined Boro from Wycombe for an undisclosed fee in the summer but has made just eight league starts, scoring two Championship goals in 19 games, but they came back in August.

The 6ft3in forward scored six league goals in 23 starts last season after joining Wycombe on a free transfer from Hearts.

Rowett was asked if he could comment on the link.

He replied: “No, not really. What I would say with any of those things is that some of the stories are going to be true, some are not going to be true.

“What I won’t do is comment on speculation.

“I think for us we have a lot of good targets but those targets are going to also be dependent on the movement that we have out of the club.

“We’re in a very similar position to what we were last time.”

Image: Millwall FC