Millwall midfielder on ‘frustrating’ Preston call-off – and theories on the Lions’ inconsistency

BILLY Mitchell said it was “frustrating” Millwall didn’t have the chance to atone for their defeat to Peterborough – but admitted it may have been a “blessing in disguise” their game against Preston didn’t go ahead last Saturday.

A number of Lions players tested positive for Covid-19 last week leading to the fixture against the Lilywhites being called off.

Clubs all around England have been hit with outbreaks with some having to play with depleted teams.

But according to chief executive Steve Kavanagh, Millwall wouldn’t have been able to put a side out against Preston.

The Lions’ last four defeats have all come immediately after good performances with three wins and a draw.

“It was frustrating because it feels like we have been yo-yoing in our performances recently. We’ve had one really good one, then one really poor one,” Mitchell said.

“We were looking forward to Preston to put the Peterborough performance right. It was probably one of our worst performances of the season.

“Notoriously in the last few years we’ve done really well results-wise against Preston, so that was one the boys were looking forward to especially going into Christmas.

“But it wasn’t to be and maybe it was a blessing in disguise. Had we gone out there with, not a weakened side as such, but a side where we had a lot unavailable it could have given us bad results back-to-back and could have made a bad situation even worse.

“So maybe it was a blessing in disguise.”

Mitchell was asked if he has thought about the reasons why the team have been so inconsistent recently.

“I have. It’s something you rack your brains about,” he replied. “Sometimes the gaffer has alluded to a mentality issue, perhaps when we’re playing teams near the top of the table and teams that are not struggling down around the bottom you know you have to turn up and put a good performance in.

“Or perhaps it comes back to that underdog mentality where we prefer going into games knowing we’ve nothing to lose, as such.

“That’s not anything against Peterborough or Hull but the times we played them both were down near the bottom of the table and they played like the games really meant something to them and perhaps it didn’t for us.

“I suppose that’s one reason but it’s very hard to say that because I don’t think any player goes out onto the pitch not giving their all.

“Maybe style-wise as well, I don’t know, I’m just throwing ideas out here. Perhaps it suits us better to play against teams and use our counter-attacking style. When we play against teams that are a bit more rough and direct maybe it doesn’t give us the opportunity to do what we’re good at.”

*Read a long interview with Billy Mitchell in this Thursday’s Southwark News where he is speaking from self-isolation after testing positive for Covid for the second time in a year, which target he is set to hit this season – and what he will be eating on drinking on Christmas Day ahead of Boxing Day against Swansea City.

Image: Millwall FC