Millwall’s Tyler Burey makes Hartlepool United return – with Lions to assess position in January

TYLER Burey has returned to Hartlepool United for the last games of his scheduled loan.

Burey, 20, badly tore his hamstring in September and went back to Millwall for his rehabilitation.

Former AFC Wimbledon attacker Burey made his competitive comeback when he played the first half of Millwall under-23s’ 1-0 Professional Development League win over Cardiff at The Den earlier this month.

But a few days later a video emerged, reported by The Sun, appearing to show Burey inhaling nitrous oxide – which is also known as ‘laughing gas’ – while driving.

Millwall launched an investigation into the incident.

Burey joined the Pools in the summer on loan until January 1. He scored in three consecutive games and was nominated for League Two player of the month for August before his injury.

Hartlepool are preparing for their last games of 2021 against Mansfield and Tranmere, barring any more Covid-enforced postponements.

“The club had an internal investigation. Tyler is a young lad, he was incredibly remorseful and understood his position as a role model and his privileged position as a professional footballer,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“Hartlepool were awaiting that internal investigation. He’s gone back up there now to be part of their last two games.

“If they’re on we’ll assess afterwards what we do, whether he stays with Hartlepool, whether he gets recalled.

“Obviously that situation is quite fluid, we’ve got a few injuries ourselves. We don’t want to commit either way to that.”

Image: Millwall FC