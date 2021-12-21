Millwall set to assess loan situation for defender at Scottish Premiership St Johnstone in January

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is set to talk to his former assistant Callum Davidson over the immediate future of defender Hayden Muller.

Muller, 19, joined the Scottish Premiership Saints on a season-long loan in the summer but has made only eight appearances this campaign, seven of them starts.

His last appearance was when he started in the 0-0 draw at home to St Mirren in the league on November 6.

Davidson led the team to an historic domestic cup double last season, but their 2-0 defeat at Motherwell at the weekend leaves them bottom of the table.

Rowett was asked about Muller’s situation and future at the Perth side.

“Hayden has had opportunities, he’s started some games but because St Johnstone have struggled a little bit this season – which I think was inevitable, it was always going to happen after a fantastic season last year – maybe they’ve just gone with a little bit more experience in that position,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“Whereas I think if they were in mid-table it would be easier to play Hayden a little bit more.

“So I think it’s a double-edged sword, he’s a young player that we wanted to get a little bit more game-time for, ideally, but also Hayden has to earn that right to play every week regardless of what level. It’s a challenge both ways.

“It’s something that come January we’ll have a look at. I’ll have a chat with Cal and assess that as to the best way forward for St Johnstone, for us and the player.”

