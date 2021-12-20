Millwall loan watch: Forward makes comeback as Sutton United continue remarkable season

ISAAC Olaofe made his comeback from injury as Sutton United continued their remarkable season by beating Harrogate Town 1-0 on Saturday to move into the automatic promotion spots.

Olaofe had recovered from a dead leg and came on in the 69th minute for Matt Gray’s side.

Donovan Wilson scored the only goal in the 31st minute as Sutton took advantage of a number of games being postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks to move up to third, four points off Northampton and eight behind Forest Green.

There were only three other games in League Two, including Leyton Orient’s 1-0 defeat away to Tranmere Rovers.

Defender Alex Mitchell wasn’t involved as Kenny Jackett’s side lost to Jay Spearing’s goal.

Tranmere moved up to fifth while the Orient stayed ninth.

Sutton are due to travel to Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient to Colchester United on Boxing Day.

In the third round of the FA Trophy, Dan Moss played right-back as Yeovil Town scored three times in the last nine minutes to beat Woking 3-1 at Huish Park.

Adi Yussuf scored twice and Tom Knowles got the other after Tahvon Campbell had given the visitors a first-half lead.

There was no respite for Junior Tiensia’s Dover Athletic away from National League action.

Dover lost 1-0 at home to Bromley in the third round with Finlay Lovatt scoring the winner for the visitors.

Dover host Dagenham & Redbridge and Yeovil travel to Torquay United in the league on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Hayden Muller wasn’t involved in bottom side St Johnstone’s 2-0 defeat at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The Saints host Ross County in the league on Wednesday.

