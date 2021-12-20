Millwall manager on form of on-loan Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo and his challenge to him

GARY Rowett wants to see Sheyi Ojo take the next step and consistently deliver on his talent – and the Millwall boss pointed to the example of Tom Bradshaw as someone who is currently “undroppable” given his recent form.

Ojo, 24, made a bright start on his season-long loan from Liverpool, getting an assist in his second game when he crossed for Matt Smith to head home at Nottingham Forest.

Ojo also played a big part in the Lions’ comeback win over Stoke City, crossing for Bradshaw to get his first of two goals.

Former Cardiff winger Ojo has made nine starts and come on as a substitute four times since his move from the Premier League side.

Rowett has recently played Scott Malone on the left of the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation. When Millwall have gone to five at the back either at the start of or during games, Jed Wallace has often played behind Bradshaw and Benik Afobe.

Ojo has yet to score for Millwall and has started only once since October 30, the 2-1 defeat at Hull City last month.

Bradshaw, meanwhile, had a difficult start to the season but his five goals this campaign have come in his last seven games.

The trio of Bradshaw, Afobe and Wallace should be favourites to start against Swansea at The Den on Boxing Day, if that game gets the go-ahead.

Rowett knows there is a lot more to come from the talented Ojo.

“Sheyi’s a player with such great potential both athletically and technically,” Rowett said. “I’m sure I’m probably sat here like Liverpool just wanting to see a tiny bit more consistent delivery of that.

“He’s a really good lad, he fits well into the group and works incredibly hard.

“He’s been disappointed not to have started in the last few.

“But it’s like any other forward. You take someone like Tom Bradshaw, for example, if you go and assist and score goals, then you start. There’s no way of keeping those players out of the team.

“For our forwards, we’ve said it all the time, and I know it’s not as easy as that, but you’ve got to try to make yourself undroppable with your performances.

“The next step for Sheyi is that consistency of delivering those performances. He’s capable of it, he’s a very, very talented young player.

“I think it’ll be down to him to a certain degree how far he goes in the game because he’s got a little bit of everything.”

