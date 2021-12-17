How Millwall forward is keeping his end of the bargain and making it impossible to be left out

“YOU’VE got to make it as hard as possible for the gaffer to leave you out.”

It’s fair to say that Tom Bradshaw is keeping up his end of the bargain at the moment.

Bradshaw, 29, has scored five goals in his last seven games. That’s his second-best run of form in his fourth season with Millwall, after he scored the same number of goals in four games in 2019-20.

Ironically, the last game in that run was the one just before Gary Rowett took over. Chats with Rowett this season have paid dividends, with Bradshaw encouraged to play off instinct more.

Former Barnsley forward Bradshaw has a remarkable record in scoring important goals. Of his 19 goals for the Lions, only two have not been any of: an equaliser in a game; an equaliser to earn a point; putting the side in front; or a winner. The other two goals were the third and fourth in 3-0 and 4-1 wins.

It makes you think what Bradshaw could do in a more free-scoring side than Millwall.

Bradshaw, though, knows that sometimes something else is required. Matt Smith has proven to be an effective weapon for the side, though has been used less this season.

Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett struck up a brilliantly dynamic and pacey striker partnership last term.

Benik Afobe arrived this season and has shown Premier League quality.

Going back further, when Bradshaw first arrived for a then-club record fee from Barnsley in the summer of 2018-19, Steve Morison and Lee Gregory were first-choice in very much a 4-4-2 under Neil Harris. That November, Bradshaw suffered a season-ending knee injury.

All of that partly explains why only 49 of Bradshaw’s 86 league games for Millwall have been starts.

Bradshaw is definitely not one of those players to throw his toys out of the pram if he’s not selected, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to put up a big fight to keep the shirt.

“Every footballer wants to play every game. You wouldn’t be a footballer if you didn’t have that desire to play week-in, week-out and score goals and get wins,” Bradshaw said.

“But we’ve got the strongest squad that we’ve had, since I’ve been at the club, this season. We’ve got a lot of quality and quality in depth in all areas, not just the forward areas.

“So it is something that you just have to accept and you’ve got to make it as hard as possible for the gaffer to leave you out. Try to score goals, be effective, get assists and do whatever possible to make it hard for the manager not to put you in the starting line-up. That’s the only thing you can do.

“Tactically some games require different personnel to be the most effective of teams. It’s something you understand as a player, but it’s also about trying your very best to keep the shirt to try and stay in the team even if there is a tactical change.”

Millwall could do with Bradshaw’s goal touch when (or if given the number of games that are being called off) they face Swansea at The Den on Boxing Day. Bradshaw scored a lovely goal last Saturday, finishing off an excellent move, but it counted for little as Peterborough came back to win 2-1.

Millwall’s inconsistency in recent weeks has frustrated fans. Millwall’s two defeats in 15 was not just a source of pride but seemed to be setting them up for a sustained top-six challenge. But part of that run has overlapped into a sequence of only one win in seven.

The Den’s atmosphere has been edgy at times this season as they have struggled against the likes of Derby and Luton. Bradshaw insists that doesn’t affect the players.

“It’s a really odd thing because you really notice it when you’re on the bench or sidelines,” Bradshaw said. “But it’s something that hasn’t affected me when I’ve been playing because you’re so focused on your job and doing the right things for the team.

“It’s so loud you can barely hear your team-mate next to you. It’s not something that affects us too much. We know our roles whatever formation that we play.

“It’s something you have to deal with anyway as a professional footballer, you’ve been in it a long enough time.

“Edginess within the stadium shouldn’t affect us at all.”

Image: Millwall FC