Millwall update on Jed Wallace and George Saville ahead of – hopefully – Boxing Day Swansea game

JED Wallace was set to have a chance to feature in this Saturday’s game against Preston North End at The Den before it was postponed.

Wallace had a scan this week after an issue with his quad.

Midfielder George Saville has had a back problem and he was set to train later this week.

The Lions’ training ground is currently closed after a Covid outbreak at the club, but the hope is it will reopen next week.

Ryan Leonard and Daniel Ballard are long-term injuries and won’t return until late February or March.

Connor Mahoney has begun light training after a hamstring injury.

Millwall’s next scheduled game is against Swansea at The Den on Boxing Day.

“Jed’s not too bad from an injury perspective. It was just a grade one so only a mild injury,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“He would have had a chance for the weekend if the game was to have gone ahead.

“Other than that, Sav would have been due back to train towards the end of the week.

“Obviously Dan Ballard and Lenny are out.

“Connor is not far away. So in terms of the injury front there’s not anything too serious apart from the two lads.

“But now a number of those players could potentially be ruled out with Covid anyway.”

Image: Millwall FC