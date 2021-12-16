Millwall out of FA Youth Cup after penalty drama against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

MILLWALL are out of the FA Youth Cup after a dramatic 6-5 defeat on penalties to Sheffield United in the third round at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Thomas Leahy equalised for Larry McAvoy and Chris Perry’s side with just three minutes of normal time left after Sydie Peck had given the hosts the lead in the 71st minute.

Millwall started well and Zak Lovelace had a goal ruled out in the 23rd minute before Lions goalkeeper Ryan Hammond produced some excellent saves to ensure his side went in level at half-time.

Hammond made another brilliant save after the break before he was eventually beaten by Peck.

But the youngsters responded and Leahy scored a brilliant goal after beating his marker and curling home.

Millwall scored their first four penalties and had a chance to win it but Chin Okoli’s effort was saved sending the shootout into sudden death.

After two more misses and two successful spot-kicks, Billy Blacker made it 6-5 to the hosts before Oliver Evans’ effort was saved.

