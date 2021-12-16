Millwall’s Gary Rowett gives details on Covid outbreak after Preston North End game called off

GARY Rowett revealed the number of Covid cases among the playing squad and staff causing Saturday’s scheduled game against Preston North End to be called off is in “double figures”.

Rowett said most players were experiencing mild symptoms and the training ground would be closed for at least the remainder of this week. The Den was also set to be closed with staff working from home where possible.

Supporters were to have to show new proof-of-entry requirements at stadiums this weekend after the government introduced new restrictions due to fears over the spread of the omicron variant.

The Lions’ next scheduled Championship fixture is at home to Swansea on Boxing Day.

Millwall had games against Bournemouth and Watford postponed this month last year, and Rowett missed matches against Preston and Huddersfield after he had contracted Covid, his coaching staff missing the latter game.

“We’re in a situation where we’ve had a number of player positive cases, a number of staff positive cases, a number of under-23 positive cases,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “As the week’s gone on each day has added players and staff to that.

“It’s been a difficult one because at first you think you can manage some numbers not being there but then you realise actually we’ve got quite a serious case. I think it would be well into double figures.

“The difficulty is you want to crack on and play games of football, I’m sure we’re all fed up of calling off games off with Covid, games not going on and whatnot.

“But we’ve clearly got a bit of an epidemic in the club at the moment and we just need to make sure we’re safe.

“I think most of the players have fairly mild symptoms but it just clearly shows that this new variant is more transmissible and has certainly moved through the club pretty quickly.

“We’ll have to close the training ground for a period of time, four or five days to make sure we can eradicate it.

“We take our responsibilities seriously and we have to try to make sure we do our bit, try and stop it at source and have a good clean of the training ground.

“Then potentially we will come back in small groups. The players who have tested positive will be out and away from the club for a 10-day period.

“It’s not ideal, it’s not what you want. But we have to accept it looks as though this is going to be a little bit more prevalent throughout football.

“The Premier League has had quite a few positive cases so clearly football is no different from the rest of society and unfortunately I think we’re going to get a few more cases in the next few weeks and months.”

