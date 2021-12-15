Millwall’s game against Preston North End OFF

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL’S Championship fixture against Preston North End which was scheduled for The Den on Saturday has been called off after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Lions’ camp.

Millwall were due to host the Lancashire outfit as Gary Rowett’s side aimed to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United last weekend.

It was in this month last year when Millwall’s games against AFC Bournemouth and Watford were called off for the same reason.

Cases are on the rise in England, and in the Premier League Brighton’s match at home to Tottenham and Brentford’s against Manchester United in west London were also postponed this week.

Image: Millwall FC